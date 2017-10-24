Man found down in roadway dies

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Police in Kosciusko County have launched a death investigation after the body of a man was found lying in a roadway on Warsaw’s north side.

Around 7:45 p.m. Monday, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies and medics were called to C.R. 300 North near Tippe Downs Drive, where a man was found down in the road. The man was taken to Kosciusko Community Hospital in critical condition, but he died there.

It’s not clear how the man died. The sheriff’s department said more information would be released once the man is identified and his family is notified.

The stretch of C.R. 300 North where the man was found, between Tippe Downs Drive and Madison Elementary School, will be closed Tuesday. The sheriff’s department said Madison Elementary School could be accessed from 150 West.

