Jaylon Smith, NFL auctioning off cleats for Puerto Rico

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and Bishop Luers graduate Jaylon Smith would give you the shirt off his back – or, in this case, the shoes off his feet and the gloves off his hands.

Smith, a rookie linebacker for the Dallas Cowboys, in conjunction with the NFL, is auctioning off the aforementioned items to benefit the Salvation Army emergency disaster services in their relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

All proceeds from the sale of the items will benefit the Salvation Army.

The custom pregame-worn cleats and game-worn gloves were used by Smith October 22 against the 49ers. In that game Smith recorded his first NFL sack and forced fumble.

Bidding expires on November 5.

