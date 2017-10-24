Fort Wayne’s most searched Halloween costume is…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, the most searched Halloween costume in Fort Wayne is actually Superman.

Google has launched Google Frightgeist, which taps daily search data to identify the top 500 costume searches across the country. The interactive maps by Google Trends break down the top trending costumes in dozens of cities.

In Fort Wayne, the most searched Halloween costume is the man of steel himself, Superman. In Indiana, the top costume is Harley Quinn from Batman.

Nationwide, Google’s most searched costume is Wonder Woman.

Also included in Frightgeist is a Costume Wizard, where visitors can enter their preferred “spookiness” level, style and uniqueness and Google Trends will suggest a costume.