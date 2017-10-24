Former Colts player, current coach Robert Mathis arrested for OWI

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A former player for the Indianapolis Colts has found himself behind bars Tuesday morning.

Robert Mathis was arrested by the Carmel Police Department on a charge of operating while intoxicated: endangering a person.

The incident in question happened just after midnight Tuesday.

Mathis was booked into the Hamilton County Jail around 3:30 a.m.

Mathis is currently listed as a pass rush consultant on the Colts team website.

The Colts released a brief statement saying:

We are aware of the incident involving Robert Mathis last night. We are in the process of gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.