DeVos further freezes Obama’s for-profit fraud protections

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is further delaying Obama-era protections for students defrauded by for-profit colleges.

The Education Department posted a notice in the Federal Register saying it wants to delay the Borrower Defense rule until July 1, 2019, while a new rule is being written. The regulation allows students to have their loans forgiven if their schools had deceived them about their education or career prospects.

The rule was supposed to take effect in July, but Education Secretary Betsy DeVos put it on hold while new rules were being crafted. Eighteen Democratic attorneys general have sued DeVos over the delay.

The department has come under criticism for failing to approve any of the 65,000 loan discharge claims that have been filed.

