City Council passes 2018 budget

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne City Council passed the 2018 budget Tuesday night. Council approved more than $1 million in cuts.

It passed with a vote of 8-1 with Councilman Jason Arp voting no. During the discussion Arp said he’d “vote no on anything that is a bigger burden to the taxpayers.”

It fully funds new police and fire classes, neighborhood infrastructure projects, and park improvements.

In a news release, City Council said it showed restraint and fiscal responsibility. It also said “Council hopes for greater collaboration with the Administration in the next budget cycle.”

The City Council meeting started with more than $2 million in proposed cuts. However, several cuts did not pass like freezing the City Clerk’s salary and removing the city liaison position with the Community Development Office.

Mayor Tom Henry issued the following statement:

We have finished another budget season with City Council’s passage of the City of Fort Wayne budget for 2018.

With less than one percent of the proposed budget being cut, the 2018 budget ensures we’ll continue to meet the needs of residents and businesses with an emphasis on priorities requested by taxpayers – adding to our public safety personnel, a commitment to neighborhood infrastructure improvements and maintaining our award-winning Parks.

Overall, I’m encouraged by the momentum and investments we’re experiencing in Fort Wayne. We truly are a point of destination for economic development opportunities, job growth, great neighborhoods and unique quality of life amenities.