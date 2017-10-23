Tim Tebow to speak at faith-based summit in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former Heisman Trophy winner and inspirational speaker Tim Tebow will speak in Fort Wayne.

Tebow will be the featured speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Hope on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at the Memorial Coliseum.

A 2-time collegiate national champion, Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy as quarterback for the Florida Gators. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos and led the team to a division crown and a playoff win. He was later traded to the New York Jets and signed briefly with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but never started.

Tebow pursued a professional baseball career in 2016. He’s also a college football analyst for ESPN.

The annual Night of Hope has a mission to inspire and encourage all who attend. Tebow is a devout Christian.

Registration for the event will open soon, FCA wrote in a news release. The outreach event is free to attend.