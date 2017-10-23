Tim Tebow to speak at faith-based summit in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Former Heisman Trophy winner and inspirational speaker Tim Tebow will speak in Fort Wayne.

FILE – In this Dec. 5, 2014, file photo, Tim Tebow speaks during an SEC television broadcast in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Tebow will be the featured speaker at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ Night of Hope on Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, at the Memorial Coliseum.

A 2-time collegiate national champion, Tebow won the 2007 Heisman Trophy as quarterback for the Florida Gators. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos and led the team to a division crown and a playoff win. He was later traded to the New York Jets and signed briefly with both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles but never started.

Tebow pursued a professional baseball career in 2016. He’s also a college football analyst for ESPN.

The annual Night of Hope has a mission to inspire and encourage all who attend. Tebow is a devout Christian.

Registration for the event will open soon, FCA wrote in a news release. The outreach event is free to attend.

