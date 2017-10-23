Parkview to hire 850 at job expo

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Parkview Health will look to hire 850 workers at an employment expo next week.

The expo will be held Thursday, Nov. 2 from 3–7 p.m. at The Summit, 1025 W. Rudisill Blvd, in Fort Wayne.

Parkview is already the Fort Wayne area’s largest employer. At the expo, it will work to fill more than 850 positions across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, including more than 300 newly-created positions.

Jobs are available in both clinical and non-clinical settings, including those for registered nurses, LPNs, surgical technologists and medical assistants; hosts, cooks and housekeepers; administrative and clerical roles, such as patient access and scheduling, the health care network wrote in a news release.

Applications will be accepted on site and interviews may also be conducted.

“As Parkview continues to grow in the services we offer and communities we serve, we’re searching for more co-workers who want to make a difference in the lives of others and grow with us,” said Dena Jacquay, chief human resources officer, Parkview Health. “We recently eclipsed 11,000 co-workers and we’re excited to welcome others to the Parkview family who share our desire to deliver excellent care to every person, every day.”

In addition to a competitive salary, benefits are available for positions that require 24 hours or more per week, including medical, dental and vision insurance, paid time off, retirement plans, sign-on and performance-based bonuses and more.

“We’re also committed to the well-being of our co-workers and strive to support them in ways that enhance both their career and their personal lives,” Jacquay added. “Aside from traditional benefits, our MyWell-Being program encourages co-workers to lead better, healthier lives and our tuition reimbursement options offer the flexibility and support to help them grow in their career.”

Guests who travel at least 50 miles one way to attend the expo will be offered a $50 gas card (registration required). All guests will also be entered to win one of two iPad Pros.

Those interested in attending the expo may register HERE. All current job openings may be viewed on the Parkview Health website at www.parkview.com.