No. 10 for No. 13: Ferrer is MSFA MEL Offensive POTW

FINDLEY, Ohio — University of Saint Francis quarterback Nick Ferrer has been named MSFA Mideast League Offensive Player of the Week after his record-setting game for No. 1 USF in a 56-23 win at Missouri Baptist University on Oct. 21.

Ferrer (6-4, 230, Sr., Westfield, Ind./Westfield H.S.) threw for six TD passes to shatter the MSFA record for career TD passes with 123. He broke the record set by Ohio Dominican quarterback Cris Reisert, who finished with 120 career TD passes playing from 2005-08. Ferrer completed 33-of-49 (.673) passes for 446 yards and touchdowns of 19, 50, 27, 13, 52 and 9 yards against the 2-6 Spartans.

Ferrer also became just the third MSFA QB to throw for more than 11,000 yards in a career resting at 11,002 after the MBU game.

This is Ferrer’s 10th MSFA Offensive Player of the Week honor, a USF record for any position, and the 34th time a USF QB has been selected. This is the 56th time a USF offensive team member has been selected and the 108th time a USF player has earned a conference Player of the Week award in 20 seasons. This is Ferrer’s third selection this season.

Ferrer in NAIA Top 50 Rankings:

No. 1 in Total Passing Yards (2,662)

No. 4 in Pass Efficiency (179.5)

No. 4 in Passing Yds per Game (332.8)

No. 4 in Total Total Offense (2,585)

No. 7 in Total Offense Yds per Game (323.1)

Ferrer By Quarter @ MBU

C-A-I Pct. TD Long Yds

1st 7-10-0 .700 0 24 80

2nd 12-17-0 .706 4 50 170

3rd 8-13-1 .615 0 19 80

4th 6- 9-0 .667 2 52 116

Total 33-49-1 .673 6 52 446

USF MSFA Players-of-the-Week 2017 (9)

Sept. 11 — Ryan Johnson (Xenia, Ohio) So. CB Special Teams

Sept. 18 — Nick Ferrer (Westfield, Ind.) Sr. QB Offensive

Sept. 18 — Piercen Harnish (Ossian, Ind.) Jr. LB Defensive

Oct. 2 — Nick Ferrer (Westfield, Ind.) Sr. QB Offensive

Oct. 9 — Eric Dunten (ILB, Fort Wayne, Ind.) LB Defensive

Justin Green (Griffith, IN) RB Offensive

Gavin Gardner (Van Wert, OH / Van Wert H.S.) K Special Teams

Oct. 16 — Justin Green (Griffith, IN) RB Offensive

Oct. 23 — Nick Ferrer (Westfield, Ind.) Sr. QB Offensive

USF MSFA MEL Quarterback of the Week– 34

10 – Nick Ferrer

5 – Jeremy Hibbeln

5 – Chris Bramell

4 – David Yoder

3 – Antoine Taylor

2 – Eric Hooks

2 – Josh Miller

1 – Jeff Wedding

1 – Shaine Tierney

1 – Wesley Hunsucker