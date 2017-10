FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Professional basketball is back in Fort Wayne for another season.

The Mad Ants – the NBA G League affiliate for the Indiana Pacers – began their training camp schedule on Monday. WANE-TV sports director Glenn Marini was there and he caught up with Mad Ants President Tim Bawmann.

The Mad Ants begin the regular season on the road at Long Island on November 4. Their first home game takes place just a few days later on November 7 against Greensboro at Memorial Coliseum.