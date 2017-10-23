FWFD accepting applications for 21-firefighter recruit class

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne Fire Department has opened an application process as it looks to hire 21 new firefighters.

The fire department on Monday announced plans to build its 90th recruit class through a two-week application process. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 6 at 5 p.m.

“Public safety is a critical component to Fort Wayne being a successful city,” said Mayor Tom Henry. “I’m appreciative that we’re in position to have another academy class for the Fort Wayne Fire Department. It demonstrates our commitment to providing excellent services to keep residents and businesses as safe as possible.”

Firefighter applicants must be 21 years old by the time of the application process and less than 36 years old at the time of graduation from the recruit fire academy on Sept. 28, 2018.

Those interested can visit the Fort Wayne Fire Department’s website under the Career Opportunities tab or the City of Fort Wayne website under the Employment tab.