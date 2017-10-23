Fazoli’s aims to hire 500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fast Italian eatery Fazoli’s will hire new staffers during a one-day hiring event.

Fazoli’s will host its third annual ‘National Signing Day’ on Tuesday. The chain restaurant will look to hire at least 500 team members throughout its 119 locations, including at its three Fort Wayne restaurants.

“As a brand, Fazoli’s is rapidly growing, and we are looking for a unique way to differentiate ourselves from other brands in this competitive hiring environment,” said Dave Craig, Fazoli’s Vice President of Human Resources. “The success of last year’s National Signing Day showed that potential team members recognize Fazoli’s as both a great place to eat and to work.”

Those interested in hourly positions should visit Fazoli’s from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Job seekers can apply, interview and – potentially – be hired on the spot during the event, Fazoli’s said. All new team members will be offered $90 after 90 days of employment, and be eligible for prizes, as a signing bonus.

Fazoli’s Fort Wayne restaurants are located at:

439 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN, 46805

6525 Stellhorn Dr., Fort Wayne, IN, 46815

5909 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, IN, 46804

Those interested in registering for National Signing Day can apply online at fazolisNSD.com or apply online anytime HERE.