Emergency crews respond to house explosion in Steuben County

PLEASANT LAKE, Ind. (WANE) – Emergency crews are working to put out a house fire after a home exploded early Monday morning.

Crews responded to a home at 4475 S 150 W in Pleasant Lake that exploded around 12:30 a.m.

Firefighters were still trying to get the fire contained around 2 a.m. when overnight reporter Michael Kuhn arrived.

Officers blocked off the area because the heat from the fire was causing ammunition inside the home to go off.

It’s not clear if anyone was inside the home when it exploded.

We will update this story as more information is released.