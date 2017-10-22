West Noble school resource officer honored at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – Ligonier Police Department Officer Jason Shearer was honored as a Colts Anthem Angel at Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Shearer is the school research officer at West Noble – a job he’s held for the last six years.

Shearer was recognized on the field in a program by the Colts and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

The two organizations recognized Shearer for his work at the school, providing students with safety and happiness, and his involvement in several school programs.

Shearer, a 12-year law enforcement veteran, is noted for calling students that are absent from school and making home visits to students who miss the bus or have missed school.

For his service, Shearer was given four VIP Club Seat tickets to Sunday’s game, featured in the Colts gameday magazine, and on colts.com.