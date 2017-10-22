Warrior Breed to replant 125 trees for veterans

FORT WAYNE. Ind (WANE) – Veteran-based motorcycle club, Warrior Breed, works as a nonprofit to assist those who have fought, and fallen, for our freedom.

Now they’re teaming up with the parks department to do something special for WWI Veterans.

Warrior Breed MC is a 501c3 nonprofit veteran-based motorcycle club, dedicated to assisting veterans with combat related issues including, PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury), as well as a strong focus on veteran suicide prevention. All members of the Warrior Breed MC are honorably discharged servicemen committed to each other, the brotherhood, veterans in need and the memory of theor fallen brothers and sisters.

Through generous public support, Warrior Breed MC has provided homes, wheelchairs, jobs, food, and transportation for wounded warriors. They fight for those that have selflessly fought for our freedoms.

You can go to their Facebook page to learn a lot more.

On Saturday October 28 the group is escorting the trees from a nursery in Columbia City to Memorial Park.

MP 125 is a joint initiative between the Fort Wayne Parks Department and the Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club to restore Memorial Grove to its original beauty. 125 trees will be planted and or rededicated, commemorating WWI veterans who paid the ultimate sacrifice in the “war to end all wars.”

Friday November 10 Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club will sponsor the Mad Ants Basketball game “Military Appreciation Night”. All Military personnel (past and present) and their families can attend the game Free of Charge, courtesy of the Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club. All of Fort Wayne and surrounding areas are encourage to come out and show your support.