Walgreens and WANE partner for Flu Day

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to avoid getting the flu is to get a flu shot. T

Thanks to a partnership between WANE-TV and Walgreens, getting that flu shot is easy.

On October 25, stop in at any of the 23 Walgreens in the WANE viewing area in Indiana with your insurance card to get a flu shot. Most insurance policies cover 100 percent of the cost. If you don’t have insurance or are underinsured, you can get a voucher from Walgreens to get that shot at no cost.

