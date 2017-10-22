Pop culture gift shop offers shopping for a cause

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – BoxLunch is a pop culture gift store new to Glenbrook Square Mall. They are a retailer with a cause. By shopping there, part of your purchase automatically goes toward ending hunger.

The store is a curated novelty shop based in pop culture and licensed product with a charitable mission. For every $10 spent, BoxLunch will help provide a healthy meal for a person in need through its partnership with Feeding America.

To fulfill its civic mission of “Get Some. Give Back”, BoxLunch will donate one meal to Feeding America for every $10 spent in-store or online. BoxLunch is proud to support national hunger-relief efforts as well as local efforts through Feeding America’s nationwide network of food banks, including the Community Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Indiana, which will directly receive a percentage of the donations raised at the Glenbrook Square BoxLunch store.

The store opened in Glenbrook Square on Wednesday, October 4. This marks the first BoxLunch storefront in Indiana.

BoxLunch sales translated into more than ten million meals donated to Feeding America, to provide hope to families facing hunger in the United States.

They guarantee a minimum of 5,000,000 meals (monetary equivalent of $500,000) to Feeding America and member food banks from February 2, 2017 to January 31, 2018.

