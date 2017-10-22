Man dead after rollover crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On October 20 at approximately 6:58 a.m. Noble County Dispatch was notified of an accident on County Road 450 North in the area of 1100 West involving one vehicle that had rolled over.

As officers began to arrive it was found that the vehicle had began to slide on the roadway and left the north side of the road. The vehicle then began to roll and eventually came to a rest in a tree line. Neighbors, Officers, and others checked the area for the possible driver and were unable to locate him. Officers then began attempting to make contact with the registered owner of the vehicle and his friends and relatives.

Approximately 20 minutes after the vehicle was removed, and the crash scene was cleared, Noble County Dispatch received a call from a family member that the driver had been located close to the accident scene unresponsive. Officers, first responders, and medics responded to the location and found Oscar Estrada Jr with his family members. Officers and first responders began attempts to check his vitals and resuscitate him but all attempts were unsuccessful and Oscar Estrada Jr was pronounced dead by EMTs at approximately 8:44 a.m.

Assisting the Noble County Sheriff’s Department with the accident were: Ligonier Police Dept, Sparta Township Fire Dept, Parview EMS.

The accident is still under investigation.