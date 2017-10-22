Fort Wayne man misses out on $1M lotto chance at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Jeff Hamilton of Fort Wayne won a 2nd chance promotion from the Hoosier Lottery.

The second chance at a million dollars came with 1-in-5 odds at Sunday’s Colts game.

During a timeout he and four other contestants stood on the field for the drawing.

Hamilton didn’t win but still walked away with something. Hamilton was given $500 and two tickets to Sunday’s game against Jacksonville.

Hamilton was at work when he found out he’d be entered in the 2nd chance promotion. Hamilton told the Hoosier Lottery if he won he would have helped his family and saved some of the money.