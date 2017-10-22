Fort Wayne man pops the question at Colts game

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The expectations for the marriage of Jacob Miller and Harley Mitchell will be hard to top after the marriage proposal.

Fort Wayne native Jacob Miller won an essay contest put together by the Indianapolis Colts and Diamonds Direct. His prize was an opportunity to propose to his girlfriend Harley at the Colts game on Sunday.

During a timeout, the couple stood in the end zone and answered questions… but Harley wasn’t aware it wasn’t a dating game, but a lead up to Jacob’s proposal.

After the couple answered two questions – one about where they met (the U.S. Navy) and Jacob’s favorite food (pizza)… the final question was presented as such:

“Where did you get engaged?” A confused Harley didn’t know how to answer because the couple wasn’t engaged. But Jacob flipped around a piece of cardboard that said, “Lucas Oil Stadium.”

He dropped to a knee and Harley tossed her cardboard and accepted his proposal.

