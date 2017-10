ST. LOUIS, MO. (WANE) – Will the real Nick Ferrer please stand up?

After throwing zero touchdowns in his last two games, the St. Francis quarterback came alive against Missouri Baptist. Ferrer threw six touchdowns as the Cougars move to 8-0 with the win, 56-23.

Since he took over the starting job in 2015, Ferrer had thrown at least two touchdowns in every game before that slump.

No. 1 USF faces Lindenwood at home on Saturday.