Cromwell man killed in Noble Co. crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Cromwell man was killed in a crash Friday morning, according to a statement released Sunday by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators said the crashed was reported around 7 a.m. on County Road 450 North west of County Road 1100 West.

Police said when the arrived they found a vehicle had rolled over, slid down the road, then rolled down into a tree line.

A department report said people helped officers and first responders check the area for the driver but could not locate anyone. Police attempted to contact the registered owner of the vehicle and his friends and relatives.

Police said approximately 20 minutes after the vehicle was towed and the crash scene cleared, 911 dispatchers received a call from a family member of the driver, 20-year-old Oscar J. Estrada Jr.

The family member said Estrada was found close to where the accident happened but was unresponsive.

Emergency crews arrived at Estrada’s location and attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Police said Estrada was pronounced dead at 8:44 a.m.

The crash is under investigation and police have not released details about what caused the crash.