VIDEO: Caleb Swanigan 1-on-1 with Glenn Marini

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – From Homestead, to Purdue, to the NBA Fort Wayne’s Caleb Swanigan has always been about winning – and that trait has made the 6-foot-9 big man feel right at home as a rookie for the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 26th pick in this summer’s NBA Draft, Swanigan went 1-on-1 with WANE sports director Glenn Marini on Friday night as Caleb and the Blazers were at Bankers Life Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Pacers.

It will be Portland’s only trip to Indiana this season.

Friday marked just the second game of the regular season for Portland. They blasted Phoenix in their opener on Wednesday. Swanigan came off the bench in that game to record 8 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists in 17 minute – not a bad stat line for his first NBA game. He was 3-for-7 from the floor and 1-for-1 on threes.