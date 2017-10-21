Uninsured bone marrow transplant survivor battles cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Fort Wayne woman who went through a bone marrow transplant at two years old, is taking on another battle.

29-year-old Tara Knuth has been diagnosed with Adenocarcinoma. Friends and family rallied around her at a fundraiser Saturday as she fights the disease without having insurance.

“She doesn’t take no crap from nobody,” Carla Knuth said describing her daughter. “But on the other hand, she is kind, loving, loves children and would do anything for anybody.”

The unofficial theme of Saturday’s event was “Tiny but Mighty,” a term a friend used about Tara, which stuck.

“I just love how much support I’m getting from family and friends,” Tara said. “I appreciate all the love everyone has been giving me throughout this whole situation.”

She worked the room where people ate, drank, listened to music and took part in raffles in auctions. Many items donated by area businesses. The money collected will help pay for medical and living expenses.

“She’s an outstanding person. She really is,” First Vice Commander Don Brecht added about Tara. “She’s just a loving person. I’ve only met her a few times, but she’s just like my own daughter now.”

American Legion Post #47 on Reed Road hosted the event, a cause personal for Brecht.

“I have a sister that just found out that she has cancer, this means a lot to me,” Brecht added emotionally. “You can’t do enough for these people.”

Tara went through the bone marrow transplant 27 years ago, and Saturday, even in her current situation, she advocated for helping others in need.

“There’s kids out here, there’s grown adults out here, that need help with bone marrow transplants or blood transfusions,” Knuth explained. “Any kind of help will help.”

If you are interested in helping Tara financially, cash and check donations are being accepted at any 3 Rivers Federal Credit Union location.