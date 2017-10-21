Three Rivers Distilling celebrates successful start, expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Three Rivers Distilling opened in April 2016 as Northeast Indiana’s first craft distillery since Prohibition. The award winning company produces a full lineup of grain-to-bottle products made in Fort Wayne.

Aaron Pence, the Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and Three River’s Distilling Company’s Cooper and Beverage Director, Matthew Lipsky joined First News to talk about their success so far and an expansion.

The distillery won bronze medals for its Harvester Vodka and Summit City Gin in the American Craft Spirits Association Competition and the American Distilling Institute Competition earlier this year.

For the bourbon, the distillery uses an extensive aging process to produce what they call a very mellow and smooth early bourbon.

Three Rivers Distilling Company bottled the first batch of legal bourbon ever made in Fort Wayne. They are now building a tasting room. The goal is to create the place as a destination spot for people to come enjoy good drinks and hang out. For more click here.