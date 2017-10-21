Shelburn house fire leaves woman, 2 children dead

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A house fire early Saturday morning killed three people in Sullivan County, according to WTWO-TV, a WANE-TV sister station.

Fire officials said neighbors to a home in the 2400 block of State Road 48 in Shelburn called 911 after smelling smoke around 3:30 a.m. Shelburn is located approximately 20 miles south of Terre Haute.

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy was the first to arrive and was alerted to the possibility of people still inside the home. The department said the deputy was not able to get inside because of intense heat and smoke.

Fire officials said an explosion happened which caused the walls to blow out and the roof to collapse. Officials said the initial fire may have come in contact with an oxygen tank.

Inside the home, fire crews found a woman and her two grandchildren.

They have not been identified pending autopsy results.

Investigators do not suspect foul play and state fire investigators will attempt to determine a cause of the fire.

A family dog also died.