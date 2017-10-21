Schwartz races to victory at cross country semi-state, Carroll girls take team title

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Tyler Schwartz is one step closer to a back-to-back cross country state titles.

The DeKalb senior earned the victory at semi-state by completing the course in 18 minutes and 5 seconds. Norwell’s Sydney Lambert finished second, East Noble’s Kayla McCulloch was in third and Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki came in fourth position.

The Carroll girls team took the team title as they had four runners finish inside the top-22.

On the boys side, Westview’s Matthew Yoder took the overall title. Bishop Dwenger’s Reece Gibson and Carroll’s Connor Goetz came in second and third respectively.

New Haven Cross Country Semi-State – Boys Results

New Haven Cross Country Semi-State – Girls Results