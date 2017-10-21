FWPD investigates suspicious package on U.S postal mailbox

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A suspicious package prompted a large police investigation in the 2100 block of Inwood Drive Saturday afternoon.

Fort Wayne police said a U.S. postman called 911 after seeing a cardbox on top of a mailbox without an adress.

Around 2 p.m. officers arrived along with the FWPD Hazardous Devices Unit. Police used a robot equipped with an x-ray device to scan the box.

Police confirmed to NewsChannel 15 the box was found to be empty.

It’s unclear who left the box on the the mailbox.

A nearby office park was evacuated during the investigation.