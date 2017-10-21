Paulding County set to open new county park

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – The Paulding County Park District will formally open the New Rochester County Park Sunday.

The park, which was acquired from the State of Ohio, is the site of the first county seat in Paulding County – New Rochester. The town no longer exists and Paulding is now the county seat.

In 1935, the county turned the location into a county park but it was eventually abandoned when the state built a roadside rest area. The rest area eventually became obsolete when the road, U.S. 24 was reconstructed to the south. The former U.S. 24 is now known as County Road 424.

The park sits near the Maumee River on the north side of C.R. 424 just east of Cecil and approximately 1/2 mile west of U.S. 127.

Since 2014, the county park board has been working with the State of Ohio to acquire the title to the property. The county has already made improvements to the park and hopes to make additional improvements in the future.

Sunday at 2 p.m. officials will hold a grand opening ceremony with several guest speakers. Refreshments will be provided and guests will be allowed to walk around the near 6-acre park.