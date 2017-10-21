Hicksville traffic stop yields large amounts of illegal drugs

HICKSVILLE, Ohio (WANE) – A Bryan, Ohio man was arrested after a traffic stop Friday afternoon.

The Defiance County Sheriff’s Department released details of the arrest Saturday.

According to investigators, 41-year-old Alexander C. Kendall was on a motorcycle on State Road 18 traveling at a high rate of speed. Police said they stopped Kendall but he identified himself as another person and then ran off.

Investigators said Kendall took off through a neighborhood but was eventually found in a large bush by a Hicksville police officer and a sheriff’s deputy. Defiance County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Officer Ben also assisted.

Sheriff Doug Engel said in a statement police found a container that Kendall discarded while running. Inside they found over 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine, two bindles of suspected heroin, and what appeared to be LSD.

Kendall has been initially charged with possession of methamphetamine and a bench warrant out of Henry County, Ohio for failure to appear.

Engel said other charges are expected after the case is reviewed by the Defiance County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kendall is being held in at CCNO and is expected in court Monday.