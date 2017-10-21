Fright Night celebrates 10 years of spooky fun

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Downtown Fort Wayne’s annual Halloween spectacular is bringing back zombies, entertainment, and fun for Fright Night 2017.

Each year, the Downtown Improvement District puts the event together to get Fort Wayne in the Halloween spirit.

This year’s Fright Night features more than 27 activities.

People can check out the first activities of the day all around downtown starting at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The event features pumpkin-related activities, a brain (cake) eating contest, live performances, and of course the “Zombie Walk.”

T.A.G. Art will be at the Allen County Public Library Main Library Plaza to zombify people in the “Zombie Machine” starting at 2 p.m.

Then, the parade of the undead kicks off at 5:30 p.m. before making its way around the streets of downtown.

The family-friendly event has been around for 10 years and continues to grow.

This year, the University of Saint Francis Performing Art Center is transforming to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, or the Day of the Dead. It’ll feature live music, food vendors, a beer garden, and other activities celebrating Mexican culture.

Yummi Bunni will also host a “Zombunni Ice SCREAM Social.”

