Canterbury boys advance to state soccer final, Blackhawk Christian and Bellmont fall at semi-state

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) – Canterbury was glued to their phones on the way to semi-state.

The Cavs former teammate Akli Watts is playing a big role for the U.S. national team in the U-17 World Cup. They watched his game on the bus ride to their semi-state matchup with Boone Grove. Canterbury advanced to the Class 1A state title game with a commanding 3-0 victory.

In 2A girls soccer, Bellmont lost to South Bend St. Joseph, 4-0.

In 1A, Wheeler outraced Blackhawk Christian in their semi-state matchup, 2-0.