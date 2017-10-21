Breast Cancer Navigators work one-on-one with patients

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A breast cancer diagnosis can be overwhelming. That’s why Lutheran Cancer Center employs Breast Cancer Navigators to work one-on-one with patients. These navigators serve as the patient’s personal advocate and guide them from diagnosis to recovery and beyond.

To tell us more, Hollie Painter and Laura Clark who represent Lutheran Cancer Center joined First News.

Navigators help explain the advantages and disadvantages of various treatment options, assist with scheduling appointments, coordinate care, provide emotional support, plus communication with the patient’s primary physician and oncologist, radiologist.

Laura Clark graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington with a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing in 1997. After becoming a registered nurse, she spent 20 years serving patients in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Columbus, Ohio. She specializes in surgical breast oncology cases, intraoperative radiation therapy and breast lumpectomy studies. Painter, who has more than 30 years of nursing experience, has worked as a medical/surgical nurse and in plastic/cosmetic surgery and dermatology. ))>>

There is a symposium coming up through these efforts. There will be registration and introduction, Tracy Hartzog will speak, followed by Genomic profiling seminar, and an update on Breast cancer research at LHN.

Breast cancer often causes no symptoms in its early stages. Women with early breast cancer usually don’t have pain or notice any breast changes. It is important to routinely screen for breast cancer because it can likely be detected in its earliest stages.

Breast cancer occurs nearly 100 times more often in women than in men. Caucasian women develop breast cancer slightly more often than African-American women. 2 out of 3 women with invasive cancer are diagnosed after age 55. History of breast cancer – if you’ve had cancer in one breast, you’re at an increased risk of having it in the other breast.

For more information about Lutheran Cancer Center and the symposium click here.