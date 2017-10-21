Annual SHE Expo provides local flavor for area women

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 3rd Annual SHE Expo attracted hundreds of women Saturday to Memorial Coliseum.

The event is a way for area women of all ages to learn about Fort Wayne businesses and organizations and how they cater to women.

The event featured more than 100 exhibitors. Guests could shop, take in learning opportunities, enjoy food samples, learn about healthy living, and other women’s issues.

Ty Pennington, from the television show Extreme Makeover Home Edition, was a VIP guest.

The event also awarded a lucky person a $25,000 home makeover.

