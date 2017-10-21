Animals, owners enjoy annual FWACC Halloween Pet Parade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Costumed animals filled Franke Park Saturday afternoon for the 8th Annual Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control Halloween Pet Parade.

Hundreds of people and animals showed up in a variety of customers to parade around the park pavilion.

Judges decided on the best costumes in different categories. NewsChannel 15’s Terra Brantley was one of the judges.

Those in attendance could enjoy a variety of vendors from various animal-related businesses and non-profit organizations.

Proceeds from the event benefit Animal Care and Control.

