2 children die in Jennings County crash

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A crash in southern Indiana left two adults seriously hurt and two children dead Friday afternoon.

Police say Mary Bailey, 36, Columbus, was driving a car north on State Road 7 when she slowed down to turn onto County Road 900 N. That’s when a pickup truck pulling a horse trailer slammed into the back of Bailey’s car, according to investigators.

Bailey was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition.

The two children in the back seat of the car died in the crash.

Kaylee Creamer, 4, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Allison Creamer, 22 months, was taken to a hospital where she later died.

A passenger in the pickup truck was also taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Toxicology results are pending on both drivers.

The crash is under investigation.