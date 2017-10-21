10/20 Highlight Zone – First Round of Sectionals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 4A no. 7 New Haven made sure its second meeting with 4A no. 15 Leo wasn’t as dramatic as the first as the Bulldogs defeated the Lions 20-7 in the first round of sectional play in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!”

Stephen Owens ran 33 times for 122 yards and 2 TDs to pace the Bulldogs. Tim Jordan was 21-for-32 passing for New Haven for 198 yards. Leo was led by A.J. Restivo who went 19-for-45 for 197 yards. Leo ends the season 7-3 while New Haven advances to play at Bishop Dwenger Friday.

Dwenger, hosting a game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium since Concordia was at home at Zollner Stadium, looked right at home on Saint Francis’ field in a 41-7 defeat of South Side.

In the other half of the 4A sectional 20 bracket Wayne’s Devonair Kelsaw ran for 324 yards with six total touchdowns as the Generals blasted Columbia City 62-20. Aarik Adams had 2 receptions for 114 yards and 2 TDs for the Generals, who will host Jay County next week after the Patriots knocked off Logansport 22-21 on Friday.

In 4A sectional 19 action 4A no. 5 Angola moved to 10-0 on the season with a 38-7 beating of Wawasee. The Hornets rushed for 359 yards as a team on 30 carries, with Chase Schnepf rumbing for three TDs on the ground. Angola will travel to NorthWood next Friday as the 4A no. 12 Panthers beat DeKalb 54-3.

4A no. 11 East Noble edged Plymouth 14-13 to avenge a season-opening loss at the Rockpile. Andrew McCormick was 16-for-22 passing for 164 yards and a TD to Griffen Dafforn-Koebler. McCormick also rushed 13 times for 49 yards and a TD. East Noble will host Culver Academy next Friday as Culver bested Northridge 35-13.

In the lone 5A game involving a local team, Elkhart Memorial ended North Side’s season, handing the Legends a 14-6 loss in what was Elkhart Memorial’s second win the of the year. North Side finishes 0-10 in coach Mike Brevard’s first year, but was not shut out by the Chargers, as Kenneth Ware had a 5-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

In a rematch of last year’s 3A semi-state game it was Concordia besting Garrett again, this time 20-6 at Zollner Stadium. The 3A no. 11 Cadets were led by Marcus Morrow who carried 23 times for 137 yards and a TD. Kamari Anderson Drew also caught a TD and threw for a score. The Cadets will face Lakeland next week after the Lakers defeated Heritage 38-26.

In the other half of the 3A sectional 28 bracket 3A no. 14 Bishop Luers toppled West Noble 42-14 in Ligonier. Ty Hambright put the Knights up 7-0 with a first-quarter TD.

Luers will host Norwell next week as the Knights upset Bellmont 24-7 after falling the Braves 21-7 in week four of the regular season. Carson Ringger led the way for the Knights with 27 carries for 233 yards and a TD.

2A no. 6 Woodlan had no problem with Prairie Heights as the Warriors won their 2A sectional 34 opener 68-0. Jack Rhoades rushed 13 times for 129 yards and 3 TDs while Justin Durkes was 15-for-25 for 256 yards and 2 TDs. Woodlan will host Wabash next week as the Apaches defeated Manchester 30-27.

In 1A sectional 43 play Adams Central bested rival South Adams for the second time this year as the 1A no. 9 Jets won 28-7 over the 17th-ranked Starfires. Drew Schultz carried 21 times for 110 yards to lead the Jets while Logan Macklin tallied 15 carries for 89 yards and 2 TDs.

1A no. 7 Churubusco will host Adams Central next Friday as the Eagles topped 1A no. 14 Northfield 31-15 in round one of sectional play. Nathaniel Keener rushed 31 times for 161 yards and a TD for the Eagles.

Tune into the Highlight Zone next Friday night for the second week of playoff football as Homestead at Snider in 6A will be featured as your “Game of the Week!”