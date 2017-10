WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Traffic on U.S. 30 in Whitley County is being disrupted as the result of a crash between CR 300 E and 400 E of of Columbia City near City Ford and Paige’s Crossing.

A semi appears to have rear ended a dump truck and one person was flown to a hospital according to dispatchers.

No word on whether there are other injuries. The westbound lanes are closed and are expected to remain closed for quite a while. Traffic is being routed around the crash scene via CR 400 E.

U.S. 30 crash in Whitley County View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of U.S. 30 in Whitley County on October 20, 2017.

US 30 westbound has ALL LANES CLOSED at CR 300 E in #WhitleyCounty due to a crash involving a semi. Avoid area and seek an alternate route! — INDOT Northeast (@INDOTNortheast) October 20, 2017