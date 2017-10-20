Shoaff Park pond stocked ahead of fishing event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A couple hundred rainbow trout have found a home in the pond at Shoaff Park.

Well, for about a day.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials on Friday stocked the pond with 200 rainbow trout. The trout will be the targets of anglers during a family fishing event held at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

The event was postponed two weeks ago due to warm water temperatures.

Participants in the event on Saturday must register onsite. Anglers age 18 and older must have an Indiana fishing license and trout stamp. Those under age 18 can fish without a license or stamp.

DNR staff will lend fishing equipment to families and provide advice for first-time anglers, including how to clean and cook trout. Pro Tackle Outfitters of Fort Wayne will donate bait for the event. Members of the Three Rivers Flyfishers will help people try fly fishing.

Unlike previous events, there will not be a largest fish contest.

“We want to move away from the competitive aspect of fishing and encourage folks to simply enjoy catching fish,” said Tyler Delauder, DNR assistant fisheries biologist. “Trout fishing is simple and fun.”

The trout were raised at the Curtis Creek Trout Rearing Station in Lagrange County. They average 14 inches long.

Delauder said he expects one-fourth of the 200 trout will be caught during the family event.