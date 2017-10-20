Shelter donates humane education books to elementary school libraries

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A new book hit local school libraries this week that hopes to educate students about care for animals.

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control’s Humane Education Advisory Council on Friday donated more than 130 copies of the Daisy Bix book, “Buddy Unchained,” to elementary school libraries around Allen County. The donation was intended to promoted humane education in classrooms.

“Buddy Unchained” tells the story of mixed-breed Buddy, whose former owner left him chained outside without adequate food or water. Things changed for Buddy, though, when he was rescued and taken to a shelter, where he was adopted by a caring family.

The book aims to teach students empathy. Shelter officials said there is a known link between animal abuse and neglect and other forms of abuse.

“We hope that providing children with empathy building materials like Buddy Unchained will help them navigate through life with a better understanding and deeper connection to the animals and people they interact with on a daily basis,” Community Relations and Education Specialist Holly Pasquinelli said. “We are ecstatic to have the opportunity to donate Buddy Unchained and reach so many children in our community.”

The shelter’s Humane Education Department used money awarded to the department from winning a video contest to fund the donation of both English and Spanish copies of “Buddy Unchained” along with a lesson plan.