FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police said a person was shot while in a car on Plaza Drive Friday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the 3500 block of Plaza Drive around 11 p.m for a report of shots fired.

Police believe the shooter and victim were talking, and after an altercation someone fired a gun.

Police say they believe the shooter was also in a car.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.