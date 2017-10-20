Muncie police: Fatal shooting of man, 84, was an accident

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Police say the fatal shooting of an 84-year-old man who was alone at a Muncie business with his son was an accident.

Muncie police say Venkateswara Roa Karlapudi was visiting his son Wednesday at a payday lending store in the central Indiana city when a gun discharged, killing him. The Indian native was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the gun was recently purchased by Suresh Karlapudi, the victim’s son. He works as a clerk at the business and apparently kept the gun there.

Police declined to say who was holding the gun when it discharged.

Muncie Police Capt. Joe Todd tells The Star Press the shooting was determined to be an accident, but a report on the incident was forwarded to Delaware County’s prosecutor.

