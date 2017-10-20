Man shot dead outside Oxford Street home, police looking for suspects

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne police said a man was shot and killed outside a home on Oxford Street late Thursday night.

According to police, officers were dispatched to 2413 Oxford Street around 11:07 p.m. for a report of a person down in a yard.

FWPD Spokesman Officer Jason Anthony said officers arrived and found a man unresponsive. Paramedics pronounced the man dead.

Anthony said it the appeared the man had been shot.

Police discovered shell casings near the victim and other evidence of a possible shooting.

Anthony said there was no weapon near the victim.

Crime scene technicians photographed and collected possible evidence. Detectives worked to find potential witnesses or anyone who might know what happened.

Anthony said investigators don’t know what led to the shooting or how many suspects there might be.

Police have not released the name of the victim.

The incident is under investigation.