Indiana’s unemployment rate rises to 3.8 percent in August

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s unemployment rate rose to 3.8 percent in September as nearly 3,600 people lost their jobs while the number of people seeking jobs grew.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development said Friday the state’s labor force grew to nearly 3.34 million people with the September addition of nearly 9,700 people entering the job market.

The agency said private sector employment in September increased by 8,200 over the previous month, primarily due to gains in trade, transportation and utilities (4,300 jobs) and the leisure and hospitality sector (1,800).

The agency says total private sector employment has grown by more than 24,900 over the year and stood at 2.69 million, or 16,800 above a November 2016 peak.

