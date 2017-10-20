Indiana lawmakers look into expanding voter access

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A panel of Indiana lawmakers says next year’s Indiana General Assembly should consider offering Election Day voter registration and expanding mail voting options.

The General Assembly’s Interim Study Committee on Elections says state officials should continue to look for ways to increase voter turnout while preserving ballot security.

Republican Sen. Greg Walker of Columbus chairs the committee and says he’s working on legislation that would allow Indiana residents to use absentee ballots without having to provide an excuse. Residents are currently required to pick one of 11 specific reasons in order to vote absentee.

The Government Accountability Office says studies have found that Election Day voter registration has increased voter turnout.

Current law requires Indiana residents to register to vote no later than 29 days before the election.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.