High school senior fights trafficking, helps children across globe

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) After the FBI announced a crackdown on child trafficking involving Hoosiers, an Adams Central High School student shared her passion with protecting children and women across the globe.

Lily Kintz spoke with NewsChannel 15 Friday as she organized donations at Forgotten Children Worldwide.

“Seeing the way that women are treated and disrespected, it kind of started a fire in me and it’s just grown from there,” Kintz said.

She spoke confidently when asked about trafficking. After trips to Nicaragua and the Dominican, she decided to put much effort into raising awareness.

“There’s organizations like Forgotten Children Worldwide that you can get involved with,” Kintz explained. “You can volunteer. You can raise money. You can get your friends and family togather around and make a difference in this, just like I’m trying to do.”

After recommendations from family and school advisers, Lily started interning at Forgotten Children Worldwide. The organization was founded 18 years ago and is dedicated to protecting children at risk of trafficking in places like India and Africa.

“It’s a big deal here in this country but it’s even a larger around the world,” Founder Matt Hartsell said passionately when asked about FCW.

Hartsell spoke highly about interns he has hired, but took special note of Kintz.

“She’s passionate,” he described. “She loves the Lord and she loves making a difference for the kingdom.”

In addition to interning, Lily created a group at Adams Central to raise awareness and money. The group collected more than $2,000 so far this year.

“Just because we live here, it doesn’t mean we’re not required to make a difference. We can do that here. I’m hoping that I’m showing people that.”