Dancing with the Heroes aims to fund a full Honor Flight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Ballroom dancers and veterans alike strapped on their dancing shoes to raise money for Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana Friday night. The inaugural Dancing with Heroes fundraiser was held at Ceruti’s Banquet and Event Center.

Dancers from the Fort Wayne Ballroom Company partnered up with veterans for an array of different style dances. All branches of the military were represented. One dancer was even a 95-year-old World War II vet.

The veteran dancers also had to raise money during their training. The goal was to raise enough money to fund an Honor Flight– about $75,000. For viewers. they helped donate money by paying to vote for each dancer. The dancer with the most votes won.

Honor Flight takes veterans to Washington, D.C. free of charge so they can view their memorials.

“The response has been incredible,” Fort Wayne Ballroom Company Owner Christopher Spalding said. “Living in the city of Fort Wayne- this city has such heart towards causes like our military and our veterans and things. It’s an incredible place to live and an incredibly giving community.”

NewsChannel 15’s Alyssa Ivanson emceed the event. The next Honor Flight is scheduled for Wednesday.