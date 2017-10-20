City to begin leaf pickup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (CITY OF FORT WAYNE) The annual leaf season is upon us with bagged leaf collection beginning next Monday.

The city’s bagged leaf program allows residents to place leaves in biodegradable bags at the curb and call 311 to schedule a pick-up. The bags will be collected within two business days after the call to 311. This option gives residents the flexibility of having leaves collected at their convenience. Once residents have called 311, the bags should be placed at the curb.

The street department will begin the collection of leaves raked to the curb on Monday, October 30. Residents should rake leaves to the curb or park strip in front of their home, but not in the street. Leaves in the street can clog storm drains when it rains. Leaves should be in the park strip by 7 a.m. on Monday on the week the leaves are collected for your area. Other yard waste should not be mixed with the leaves.

Once again, the website will have the latest information detailing the daily neighborhood schedule. This daily update will begin on Friday, October 27. A phone call to 427-2603 will give residents access to a recording of the daily update as well.

Crews from the Street Department will visit each of the more than 400 City neighborhoods twice during the collection season.

As a safety precaution, and to assist motorists, parents should remind children to not play in leaf piles near the street.

To prevent street flooding, residents should make sure leaves are not near a storm drain and that storm drains are free and clear to handle rain water.

Burning leaves within the city limits is a violation of City Code. The fine is $50; $75 after 30 days (Ordinance #74.70)

The 2017 Fort Wayne Leaf Pick-up schedule:

Oct. 30 to Nov. 3 – North

Nov. 6-9 – Central

Nov. 13-17 – South

Nov. 20-22 – North

Dec. 4-8 – Central

Dec. 11-15 – South

There will be no leaf collection on Friday, November 10, in observance of Veterans Day.

SOURCE: City of Fort Wayne