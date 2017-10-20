Car slams into building during hit-and-run chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A sedan that was chasing down a vehicle that struck it and drove off, crashed into a building after it lost control during the chase, police said.

Around 2:15 p.m. Friday, police were called to a lot in the 2800 block of Nuttman Avenue on a report that a vehicle crashed into a building. Responders arrived to find a sedan with heavy front-end damage and a large blue building with a large hold in its exterior.

Police on the scene told NewsChannel 15 that the driver of the sedan had been the victim of a hit-and-run crash along Nuttman Avenue. After the crash, the driver began to give chase after the suspect car headed east on Nuttman Avenue.

During the chase, the driver said she lost control of her sedan as she crested train tracks in the area. Her sedan sped into the building, police said.

The driver was not injured. It’s not clear if police know where the initial vehicle went.