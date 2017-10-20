Burger King releases video showing how customers respond to bullying

(CNN) October is National Bullying Prevention Month and fast food giant Burger King has released a compelling video to support the effort.

Burger King conducted a video-taped experiment to see how people would react when they witness bullying first hand.

The company hired teen actors to act out bullying on another teen at one of their restaurants. To the real customers the act looked like the real thing, but few people spoke up.

Behind the counter, actors playing employees served mangled burgers to customers who had no problem complaining about the food they had just been served.

At the end of the video a message implores people to be as willing to speak up about a bullied person as they are about a bullied burger.

The CEO and founder of No Bully says the group’s partnership with Burger King is an example of how companies can raise awareness of important issues.